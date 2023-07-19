Fountain Square turns ‘Barbie pink’ Wednesday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati may look like a sea of pink Wednesday night.

According to Fountain Square’s Instagram page, Fountain Square will be lit up in “Barbie Pink” at 7 p.m. to celebrate the opening of BARBIE.

There’s also an official BARBIE Party happening at Court Street Plaza at the Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wearing all pink is optional, and so is bringing your own roller skates, but you must make a reservation.

You can also rent skates for $5 and by credit card only.

To make reservations for skating, visit the Fountain Square website.

BARBIE stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and opens in theatres Friday, July 21.

