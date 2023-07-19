Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Fountain Square turns ‘Barbie pink’ Wednesday night

Fountain Square will be "pretty in pink" Wednesday night in celebration of the opening of...
Fountain Square will be "pretty in pink" Wednesday night in celebration of the opening of BARBIE this Friday, July 21.(Fountain Square)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati may look like a sea of pink Wednesday night.

According to Fountain Square’s Instagram page, Fountain Square will be lit up in “Barbie Pink” at 7 p.m. to celebrate the opening of BARBIE.

There’s also an official BARBIE Party happening at Court Street Plaza at the Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wearing all pink is optional, and so is bringing your own roller skates, but you must make a reservation.

You can also rent skates for $5 and by credit card only.

To make reservations for skating, visit the Fountain Square website.

BARBIE stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and opens in theatres Friday, July 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
One person won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday
Three Powerball winners in the Tri-State
Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township...
2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Township crash
One person is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township late Thursday, a police spokesman says.
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Township shooting

Latest News

The trial for Jacob Bumpass, a man accused in Paige Johnson's disappearance and death, started...
Jury deliberations underway in trial for man charged in Paige Johnson case
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's...
Joe Burrow earns 2nd highest QB rating in Madden 24
Snoop Dogg will headline the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival on Saturday, July 22.
2023 Cincinnati Music Festival headlining acts
Kings Island Grand Carnival kicks off Saturday
Kings Island Grand Carnival kicks off Saturday
A 92-year-old driver was seriously hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Clermont County’s Miami...
92-year-old driver seriously hurt in Clermont County crash