Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog

Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog
Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog(MGN)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Elmwood woman is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty after Hamilton County Dog Wardens say she beat a dog so badly its skull was shattered in five places.

Wardens were sent to Kaliah Boykins’s home on June 6 after county dispatch got a call about the dog.

The dog, named Brownie, ultimately died from its injuries.

Wardens say Boykins admitted to them that she attacked the dog.

Boykins is officially charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to the wardens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Covington
Covington officer’s actions were ‘justified’ in fatal officer-involved shooting
Dozens of cyclists load up in preparation for the Pan Ohio Bike Ride which raises money for the...
Tri-State bicycle riders to cover hundreds of miles for cancer research
The three-day long conference not only aims to bring the best entrepreneurs to the city but...
Black Tech Week in Cincinnati
Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy tells FOX19 NOW he asked the state’s law enforcement agency...
Clermont sheriff asks outside agency to take case involving allegations about judge