Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog

ELMWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - An Elmwood woman is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty after Hamilton County Dog Wardens say she beat a dog so badly its skull was shattered in five places.

Wardens were sent to Kaliah Boykins’s home on June 6 after county dispatch got a call about the dog.

The dog, named Brownie, ultimately died from its injuries.

Wardens say Boykins admitted to them that she attacked the dog.

Boykins is officially charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, according to the wardens.

