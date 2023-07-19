Man arrested after breaking into multiple OTR businesses, court records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after court records say he broke into multiple bars, restaurants and offices in Over-the-Rhine.

Anthony Johnson, 44, was arrested on July 8 for obstructing official business, but on July 17, he was charged with six felony counts of breaking and entering, according to Hamilton County court records.

The documents claim Johnson committed the crimes in May and June.

He is accused of breaking into Somerset, Goose & Elder, Local Cantina, Cintrifuse and Salazar, court documents show.

Somerset’s General Manager Allie Eberle said they have dealt with break-ins before.

“It’s been frustrating,” Eberle explained. “We’ve been open for two years and we’ve had people attempt to break in multiple times and many are unsuccessful, but it’s cost us thousands and thousands of dollars to repair the damages.”

Eberle adds that Somerset has continuously worked to increase their safety measures by adding additional security cameras with the hope of deterring potential thieves.

