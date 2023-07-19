Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash on Ronald Reagan Hwy: coroner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old motorcyclist has died after being seriously injured in a crash on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Patrick Moran, 56, of North College Hill, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway at the Interstate 75 interchange around 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

