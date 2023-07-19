Man arrested after shooting car outside Florence Rally’s

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after shooting at a car in the parking lot of the Florence Rally’s.

Adan Fields, 19, of Florence, is charged with wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana (firearm enhancement), and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the Florence Police Department.

At an unspecified time Wednesday, Florence police say officers were called to the Rally’s on US-42 for a reported shooting.

Witnesses claimed a man, later identified as Fields, was a passenger in a silver Lexus, police explained.

Fields got out of the car and then started shooting at the Lexus, according to witness statements.

The car drove off and onto northbound US-42 as Fields continued shooting, police said.

Police say Fields was detained at the scene, while Boone County deputies found and tried to stop the Lexus.

The driver of the car did not stop and continued driving, which prompted deputies to chase it on northbound Interstate 75. Deputies ended the pursuit at the Ohio River.

Florence police say Cincinnati police later found the Lexus abandoned near the intersection of Tremont Avenue and Beekman Street.

No one was injured in the shooting, police added.

Fields was taken from Rally’s to the Boone County Detention Center, according to police.

