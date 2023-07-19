Ovation development continues to grow in Newport

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Ovation mixed-use development continues to grow as the site prepares thousands of residents and several retail shops to move in next year.

Many Tri-State residents are already familiar with the concert and entertainment venue known as MegaCorp Pavilion, which has been open for almost two years now, but the residential and retail phases are still underway.

There will be more than 1,000 residential units at the 25-acre urban mixed-use development site. Two of the three condo buildings are under construction. Already 70% of those condos have been sold.

“This is all about the community and it’s all about bringing people together in a really experiential environment and Ovation does that,” says Ovation Vice President of Marketing Suzanne Deatherage. “It’s all about connecting people to the river and the beauty of what the views offer of downtown Cincinnati.”

The mixed-use Ovation site will be open officially next year. (WXIX)

In addition to the condos, there are going to be two apartment buildings, a Homewood Suites hotel, office space that is opening next month, two parking garages, and restaurants and bars. There will also be greenspace and easy access to the riverfront along the Licking and Ohio Rivers.

Deatherage says this is not only a space for those living and working here, but it’s also a space for all of those living in the region and visitors to enjoy.

“We love all of the excitement taking place,” she says. “Because really what’s good for the area is good for everybody and the more offerings, the more unique experiences for everybody. It’s just a great showcase for the Queen City, Northern Kentucky and the entire region.”

The hotel and office space will open later this year and the condos will open next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.