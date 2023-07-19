Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Ovation development continues to grow in Newport

There will be more than 1,000 residential units at the 25-acre urban mixed-use development site.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - The Ovation mixed-use development continues to grow as the site prepares thousands of residents and several retail shops to move in next year.

Many Tri-State residents are already familiar with the concert and entertainment venue known as MegaCorp Pavilion, which has been open for almost two years now, but the residential and retail phases are still underway.

There will be more than 1,000 residential units at the 25-acre urban mixed-use development site. Two of the three condo buildings are under construction. Already 70% of those condos have been sold.

“This is all about the community and it’s all about bringing people together in a really experiential environment and Ovation does that,” says Ovation Vice President of Marketing Suzanne Deatherage. “It’s all about connecting people to the river and the beauty of what the views offer of downtown Cincinnati.”

The mixed-use Ovation site will be open officially next year.
The mixed-use Ovation site will be open officially next year.(WXIX)

In addition to the condos, there are going to be two apartment buildings, a Homewood Suites hotel, office space that is opening next month, two parking garages, and restaurants and bars. There will also be greenspace and easy access to the riverfront along the Licking and Ohio Rivers.

Deatherage says this is not only a space for those living and working here, but it’s also a space for all of those living in the region and visitors to enjoy.

“We love all of the excitement taking place,” she says. “Because really what’s good for the area is good for everybody and the more offerings, the more unique experiences for everybody. It’s just a great showcase for the Queen City, Northern Kentucky and the entire region.”

The hotel and office space will open later this year and the condos will open next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

The risk for severe storms will increase on Thursday according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong and severe storms Thursday
Matt Maupin's father is keeping his legacy going by continuing to help soldiers in honor of his...
Father of soldier killed in captivity keeps son’s legacy going
CPS is trying to fill nearly 200 positions. One of the ways the district is reaching out is...
Cincinnati Public Schools is working to fill nearly 200 positions
One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Covington
Covington officer’s actions were ‘justified’ in fatal officer-involved shooting