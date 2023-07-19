Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout, 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA/Gray News) - A man who was mowing along Interstate 69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened just before noon when a semi struck a mowing tractor that was contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash site was about three miles north of Auburn.

Officials said the driver of the mower was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne where he was listed in critical condition.

The semitruck driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and tested for chemicals, which WNDU reports are required by law in all crashes involving serious injury or death.

WPTA reports a criminal investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities believe the driver of the semi was impaired.

The northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for four hours between Auburn and Waterloo for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU and WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

The risk for severe storms will increase on Thursday according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong and severe storms Thursday
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
Matt Maupin's father is keeping his legacy going by continuing to help soldiers in honor of his...
Father of soldier killed in captivity keeps son’s legacy going
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters