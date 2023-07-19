Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for Wednesday drawing

Nobody won Monday night's estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot. (Source: Associated Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Who wants to be a billionaire?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated to be $1 billion after no one matched all the numbers in Monday night’s drawing

If you’d rather get a lump-sum cash payment, it’s about $517 million.

This is only the 7th time in U.S. history that a lottery jackpot has reached at least $1 billion.

Your chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website.

The largest Powerball prize was $2 billion, which was won by a California man in November.

Monday’s winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

FILE - Commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet laughs, at Black Falcon Pier in Boston on Sept. 1, 1996....
Titanic expert killed in sub implosion honored by James Cameron, others for heeding explorer’s call
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs, speaks in front of the state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law
One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Covington
Covington officer’s actions were ‘justified’ in fatal officer-involved shooting
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog
Hamilton County woman accused of beating and punching a dog