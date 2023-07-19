Report links constipation to cognitive decline

(Gray News) - There’s been a lot of research on long-term brain health and how it’s related to eating habits. But what about bowel habits?

It turns out they may also play a role, according to a first-of-its kind study that found a link between constipation and cognitive decline.

The research was presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam.

It linked chronic constipation with a 73% higher risk of subjective cognitive decline, and said people who were chronically constipated had worse cognition equal to three years of aging.

Participants in the study who had fewer of certain kinds of gut bacteria had less frequent bowel movements and worse cognitive function, the study said.

The study also found a slightly higher risk of cognitive decline in people who had bowel movements more than twice a day.

The study’s authors defined chronic constipation as having a bowel movement only every three or more days.

Chronic constipation has been linked with inflammation and mental disorders like anxiety and depression.

But the new study may shed some light on the many unanswered questions about the relationship between digestive health and long-term cognitive function.

“When one system is malfunctioning, it impacts other systems,” said Heather M. Snyder, the vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer’s Association. “When that dysfunction isn’t addressed, it can create a waterfall of consequences for the rest of the body.”

Experts said people should talk to their doctor about digestive health and methods to fight constipation, such as increasing dietary fiber and drinking more water.

Other methods to improve gut health include “high-polyphenol foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains; taking fiber supplementation; drinking plenty of water every day; and having regular physical activity,” said Dong Wang, senior investigator of this study.

The Alzheimer’s Association, with help from the National Institutes of Health, said they also plan on further researching the link between gut bacteria and brain health.

