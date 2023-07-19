Resident displaced in Villa Hills house fire

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - One resident is displaced in an early morning house fire in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Villa Hills firefighters responded to a report of an explosion that led to a fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Bluegrass Court, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The resident evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was notified.

When fire crews first arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and flames were visible on the side of the structure.

