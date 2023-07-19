Contests
Resident displaced in Villa Hills house fire

One resident is displaced in an early morning house fire in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
One resident is displaced in an early morning house fire in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County dispatchers.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - One resident is displaced in an early morning house fire in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Villa Hills firefighters responded to a report of an explosion that led to a fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Bluegrass Court, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

The resident evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was notified.

When fire crews first arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and flames were visible on the side of the structure.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

