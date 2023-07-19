Contests
Rose Lavelle blossoms into role model for her hometown

Rose Lavelle is Cincinnati sports royalty, but she’s also blossoming into a role model for her hometown.
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rose Lavelle is Cincinnati sports royalty, but she’s also blossoming into a role model for her hometown.

As Lavelle and the United State Womens National Team prepares for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman talked with those who know the hometown star best: her friends and family.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on FOX on July 20. The USWNT opens play on July 21 at 9 p.m. against Vietnam.

