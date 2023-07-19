Suspect involved in 9-year-old’s death faces additional charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the three men accused of having some connection to the murder of a 9-year-old girl is now facing additional charges from an incident that occurred the same day, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Demario Williams, 22, is being charged with two counts of vehicular assault after he allegedly drove through a stop light and hit another vehicle at the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly Roads, an affidavit states. The driver and the passenger in Williams’ vehicle, Qasseem Dixon, 25, both sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Based on FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, Williams, Dixon and Ryan Brown, 27, are accused of playing a role in the death of Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens.

Damyih Pickens-Barton, 9, died at the hospital after being shot late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Silverton, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. (WXIX)

According to an affidavit, Dixon and Brown were allegedly robbed by someone who they believe lives at a home on Plainfield Road in Silverton.

Dixon and Brown arrived at the home July 10, shot 28 rounds from a vehicle, and drove off, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said at a press conference.

One of those rounds hit Barton-Pickens and she later died at the hospital, court documents say.

As homicide detectives continued to investigate the murder, they found themselves at a home where Dixon and Williams were both located, the sheriff’s office said. The two suspects quickly drove off where they later crashed at the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads.

The two men were arrested; Dixon was charged with having weapons under disability and Williams was charged with carrying concealed weapons.

Brown turned himself in two days later.

Williams is currently being held in jail on a $150,000 bond and faces two counts of vehicular assault and one count of carrying concealed weapons.

His next court date is July 24.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Thursday that two of the three suspects, Qasseem Dixon (left) and Ryan Brown (right), are charged with aggravated murder for the killing of Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens. (WXIX)

