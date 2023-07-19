Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Tourist who saw US soldier sprint to North Korea initially thought it was a stunt

We're learning new details about the American soldier believed to have "willfully" crossed over the border and detained by North Korea. (CNN, HOST TV, FOX, MORE
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sarah Leslie thought she was witnessing a stunt when she saw an American soldier start sprinting toward North Korea.

Leslie and her father, tourists from New Zealand, were part of a group that left Tuesday morning from Seoul to visit the Demilitarized Zone that divides South and North Korea.

Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King was among the group of 43 tourists, Leslie told The Associated Press, although he was casually dressed in jeans and a T-shirt and she had no idea at the time that he was a soldier, or in legal trouble.

King, 23, was a cavalry scout with the 1st Armored Division who had served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for assault. He was released on July 10 and was supposed to travel home Monday to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced additional military discipline and discharge from the service.

Leslie said her tour group went a step further than many by visiting the Joint Security Area in the village of Panmunjom, allowing tourists to effectively step on North Korean soil inside one of the buildings, which are jointly held. To get on such a tour, she said, required submitting their passports and getting permits in advance.

The group left Seoul by bus in the early morning, and Leslie noticed that King was traveling alone and didn’t seem to talk to others on the tour. At one point, she said, he bought a DMZ hat from a gift shop.

The tour was nearing its end Tuesday afternoon — the group had just walked out of the building and were milling about taking photos — when she saw King running “really fast.”

“I assumed initially he had a mate filming him in some kind of really stupid prank or stunt, like a TikTok, the most stupid thing you could do,” Leslie said. “But then I heard one of the soldiers shout, ‘Get that guy.’”

Leslie said the command was shouted by an American soldier, one of a group that patrols the area along with South Korean troops.

But the soldiers didn’t have time to respond. She said that after running about 10 meters (30 feet) down a narrow passageway between the distinctive blue buildings, King was over the border and then disappeared from sight. It was all over in a few seconds.

Leslie said she didn’t see any people on the North Korean side. The tour group had been told earlier the North Koreans there had been lying low since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After King ran, she said, the soldiers hustled all the tourists into a building and then took them to an information center to give statements. She said many of the tourists, including her father, hadn’t seen King run but a soldier explained the events to them.

“People couldn’t really quite believe what had happened,” Leslie said. “Quite a few were really shocked. Once we got on the bus and got out of there we were all kind of staring at each other.”

Leslie, a lawyer from New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, said she’d long had an interest in the Koreas after studying politics at university and seeing South Korean movies.

She said she found it hard to understand why King would head to North Korea.

“I just didn’t think anyone would ever want to do that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Scott Arthur O’Brien and suspect vehicle
WVSP trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect dead
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Israeli president says his speech to Congress highlights an ‘unbreakable bond’ despite US unease
Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool
Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris...
Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs
Trump reacts to letter telling him he's under investigation
A 56-year-old motorcyclist has died after being seriously injured in a crash on Ronald Reagan...
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash on Ronald Reagan Hwy: coroner