Tri-State bicycle riders to cover hundreds of miles for cancer research

A group of local bicycle riders are going 328 miles in four days all in the name of cancer research.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 70 cyclists gathered at Sawyer Point Wednesday to hit the road in the name of cancer research.

The 17th annual Pan Ohio Hope Ride covers 328 miles in four days.

“We ride from Cleveland to Wooster to Columbus to Dayton to Cincinnati in four days. And, again, just raising awareness and raising funds for the American Cancer Society,” said Tony Kellerman, Executive Board, American Cancer Society Ohio Hope Ride.

The riders packed their bags and headed to Cleveland for the ride back to the Queen City.

“We’re one of the only American Cancer Society multi-day events. Logistically it’s a huge crew. We have 300 riders this year. 350 people supporting the ride,” Kellerman said.

The cyclists will depart from John Carroll University in Cleveland on Thursday and spend Friday, Saturday, and part of Sunday on the roads and trails headed toward southwest Ohio.

“We’ll be back on Sunday night around 1 p.m. We have a big setup at Yeatman’s Cove. The finish line,” Kellerman said. “People can to go to pohr.org for all the information you want to see about the event and you can donate to the event.”

