Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Tri-State officer caught asleep at the wheel, charged with OVI, court docs say

Anthony Armbruster, 28, appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon for his...
Anthony Armbruster, 28, appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon for his arraignment after he was arrested for OVI.(WXIX)
By Tayler Davis and Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Elmwood Place police officer resigned after he was arrested Friday for allegedly driving under the influence in St. Bernard, according to a traffic ticket.

Anthony Armbruster, 28, was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle that night with a lingering “odor,” a St. Bernard police officer noted.

Court documents indicate Armbruster refused to take an OVI test.

This is not the first time the 28-year-old officer has been arrested.

According to a Boone County criminal complaint, Armbruster previously pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

In 2022, the former officer was convicted of hurting his children after they were found with bruises and abrasions on them. The young kids were interviewed by the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center where one of them said she was shoved into a bathtub by her dad and witnessed her brother being punched in the eye.

Prior to his arrest, surveillance cameras were placed inside the home to monitor Armbruster’s behavior. Video footage caught him yelling at the kids with several thuds heard in the background followed by crying, the complaint said.

In addition, prosecutors say they received information and photos of Armbruster asleep with his gun belt and taser on a table where the children could easily reach for it.

The complaint stated he was working as a police officer for the Elmwood Place Police Department at the time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Armbruster pleaded not guilty to the OVI charge.

The 28-year-old veteran told Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates that he is working on retaining a lawyer and that he is planning on reaching out to the Veteran’s Assistance Program to get help.

Judge Yates suspended Armbruster’s driver’s license as a result of his arrest.

The Elmwood Place Police Department told FOX19 NOW that he turned in his equipment and resigned Wednesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

Press conference at 4 p.m. regarding the Covington officer involved shooting
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
An 8-year-old girl is dead in a drive-by shooting in Silverton overnight, according to the...
Suspect involved in 9-year-old’s death faces additional charges
Fountain Square will be "pretty in pink" Wednesday night in celebration of the opening of...
Fountain Square turns ‘Barbie pink’ Wednesday night