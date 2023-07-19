Tri-State officer caught asleep at the wheel, charged with OVI, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Elmwood Place police officer resigned after he was arrested Friday for allegedly driving under the influence in St. Bernard, according to a traffic ticket.

Anthony Armbruster, 28, was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle that night with a lingering “odor,” a St. Bernard police officer noted.

Court documents indicate Armbruster refused to take an OVI test.

This is not the first time the 28-year-old officer has been arrested.

According to a Boone County criminal complaint, Armbruster previously pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

In 2022, the former officer was convicted of hurting his children after they were found with bruises and abrasions on them. The young kids were interviewed by the Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center where one of them said she was shoved into a bathtub by her dad and witnessed her brother being punched in the eye.

Prior to his arrest, surveillance cameras were placed inside the home to monitor Armbruster’s behavior. Video footage caught him yelling at the kids with several thuds heard in the background followed by crying, the complaint said.

In addition, prosecutors say they received information and photos of Armbruster asleep with his gun belt and taser on a table where the children could easily reach for it.

The complaint stated he was working as a police officer for the Elmwood Place Police Department at the time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Armbruster pleaded not guilty to the OVI charge.

The 28-year-old veteran told Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates that he is working on retaining a lawyer and that he is planning on reaching out to the Veteran’s Assistance Program to get help.

Judge Yates suspended Armbruster’s driver’s license as a result of his arrest.

The Elmwood Place Police Department told FOX19 NOW that he turned in his equipment and resigned Wednesday morning.

