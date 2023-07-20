Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Twp crash

Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township...
Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township overnight that seriously hurt two adults and a young girl.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township overnight that seriously hurt two adults and a young girl.

All three were taken to hospitals from the scene of the four-vehicle crash on Werk Road at Westbourne Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Green Township police.

A westbound vehicle on Werk Road ran a red light and hit a southbound vehicle on Westbourne Drive, police say.

The impact of the crash caused the southbound vehicle to hit a utility pole that sagged down.

The residential intersection was closed as a result for several hours.

The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office responded and used a crane to support the weight of the wires on the pole to secure it so they could reopen the road.

The utility pole will be replaced later this morning, around 8 a.m. police say.

The road will be shut down again at that time.

Charges are pending for the driver who caused the crash by running the red light, according to police.

Speed is a factor, they say.

The speed limit in this area is 35 mph

Traffic crash reconstruction officers were on the scene most of the overnight hours taking measurements as they work to determine how fast the driver was traveling at the time of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Patrick Moran, 56, of North College Hill, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of...
Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash on Ronald Reagan Hwy: coroner

Latest News

Storms in the afternoon may bring impacts of damaging winds, heavy downpours, and small hail.
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong and severe storms Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Mt. Washington barbecue business losing revenue due to ongoing thefts
Mt. Washington barbecue business losing revenue due to ongoing thefts
Craig Smith was seen getting out of the truck following the crash and that’s when he allegedly...
Intoxicated driver had child inside truck when he hit bicyclist, court records say