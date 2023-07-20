2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Twp crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township overnight that seriously hurt two adults and a young girl.

All three were taken to hospitals from the scene of the four-vehicle crash on Werk Road at Westbourne Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to Green Township police.

A westbound vehicle on Werk Road ran a red light and hit a southbound vehicle on Westbourne Drive, police say.

The impact of the crash caused the southbound vehicle to hit a utility pole that sagged down.

The residential intersection was closed as a result for several hours.

The Hamilton County Engineer’s Office responded and used a crane to support the weight of the wires on the pole to secure it so they could reopen the road.

The utility pole will be replaced later this morning, around 8 a.m. police say.

The road will be shut down again at that time.

Charges are pending for the driver who caused the crash by running the red light, according to police.

Speed is a factor, they say.

The speed limit in this area is 35 mph

Traffic crash reconstruction officers were on the scene most of the overnight hours taking measurements as they work to determine how fast the driver was traveling at the time of the crash.

