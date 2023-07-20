Contests
Clermont County adds new 911 texting service

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Clermont County residents are now able to text 911 if they feel like they are in danger, and responders say the new technology has proven to be useful over the past few months.

So far, the new technology has saved dozens of lives after it was introduced back in April through a partnership with Agent511.

“We trained our dispatchers and worked with local cellphone carriers and started accepting 911 via text message,” Director of the Communications Center Jessica Wiederhold said.

Wiederhold says to use text-to-911, residents will type in the number 911 where you would type in a person’s phone number, and then type in a short message to let dispatch know what is going on.

“It works through our rapid SOS portal, so our dispatchers see it right in front of our screens,” she said. “When someone texts 911, it pops up. It makes a noise for the dispatchers, and they click on it, and it just looks like a text message.”

Rapid SOS technology allows dispatchers to pinpoint the location of callers and if that fails, they can also send a link via text that the caller can click to share their exact location.

“We’ve had people at state parks or out and just not knowing where they are able to send a text,” Wiederhold.

The Clermont County Department of Public Safety Services asks people with emergencies to call 911, but if they feel it is best to stay discreet, use text-to-911.

