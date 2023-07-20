Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many musicians and artists are coming to Cincinnati this weekend, including Jason Aldean who has recently been in the controversial spotlight after the release of his new music video.

This is not the first time Aldean has performed in Cincinnati, but he is a topic of conversation for his song, “Try That in a Small Town” and its music video, which has received both positive and negative reviews.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones took to Facebook Live to share his thoughts on the new single ahead of Aldean’s performance.

“It’s probably going to be my new theme song,” he said.

A few of the lyrics in “Try That in a Small Town” include the following:

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town.”

“See how far you make it down the road / Around here we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t.”

“He’s talking and showing in the video the riots that took place and it’s showing where they’re burning the cities and doing all these crazy things,” Sheriff Jones said.

Some people are speaking out about the location of where the music video was filmed. Aldean appears in front of a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which is known to be a landmark for not only race riots in 1946, but also where a lynching occurred in 1927.

Country Music Television has since pulled the video from the network and stars, such as Sheryl Crow have spoken out about it on Twitter.

“I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting,” Crow wrote, in part, in her tweet.

Since the release of the music video and the discourse it has caused, Aldean released a public statement.

“While I can try and respect others to have their interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far,” he said.

Aldean says the videos shown in his music video were actual news footage.

He also says that the song to him is about “the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief.”

“This is a good song, it’s about standing up for America, it’s about the American flag and there’s nothing wrong with that whatsoever.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to the NAACP and other local organizations for comment regarding this song, but have not heard back.

Aldean is set to perform at Riverbend on Friday night.

