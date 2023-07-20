Contests
Electrician killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An electrician for a Duke Energy contract company died while working Thursday in Sayler Park, according to Cincinnati police and Duke Energy.

The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of Parkland Avenue and Twain Avenue when he was killed, police at the scene explained.

A photo from the scene shows police tape wrapped around the entrance to The Parkland.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the department’s Homicide Unit is investigating it as an accidental death.

Duke Energy sent out a statement, saying the electrician worked for one of their contractor companies.

