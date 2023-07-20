FIRST ALERT: Evening strong to severe storms possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Thunderstorms, late afternoon through late evening, could be strong to severe. Storms in the afternoon may bring damaging winds, heavy downpours and small hail. The latest timing is between 4 p.m. for areas to the southwest to 12 a.m. with cells moving on a track from west to east. The best chance will be between 7pm and 10pm.

Track it all on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

Behind the front that is responsible for the storms on Thursday is comfortable and dry air! Humidity levels will drop Friday in the tri-state with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs on Friday will only be in the low 80s. With lower humidity the heat index will be nearly the same or slightly cooler than the actual temperature.

The weekend will be mild with morning lows in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday, great weather to enjoy any outdoor events!

You’ll notice humidity increase next week as seasonably warm conditions return. Monday is dry, but isolated showers and storms move in on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.