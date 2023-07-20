Get ready to celebrate world cultures at Kings Island’s Grand Carnival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s international festival, Grand Carnivale, kicks off on Saturday, July 22.

It is the amusement park’s biggest event of the summer and celebrates cultures from around the world.

Grand Carnival will run every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, August 6.

It includes the Spectacle of Color Parade which ends with a block party, entertainment, dancing, live music, special food items from various countries, and crafts and activities for kids and families.

Cultures represented at Grand Carnival include China, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Grand Carnival bundles include single-day admission to Kings Island, free parking, and three tastings.

Prices for the bundle start at $44.99.

Grand Carnivale Tasting Cards include up to 10 tastings and prices start at $39.99.

Food offerings include:

China: Bang-bang Chicken, Mongolian Beef, and Sesame Balls

France: Crepe Champignon, Croque Monsieur, and Pain au Chocolate

Germany: Sauerbraten Slider, Apfelstrudel, Pretzel Bites

Italy: Panzerotti, Caprese Fresca, Krapfen di Carnevale

Spain: Vegetable Empanada, Paella, Natillas de Leche

Go online to reserve your space at the Grand Carnivale.

