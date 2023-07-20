Contests
Get ready to celebrate world cultures at Kings Island’s Grand Carnival

Kings Island's international festival, Grand Carnival, begins July 22.
Kings Island's international festival, Grand Carnival, begins July 22.(Provided by Kings Island)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s international festival, Grand Carnivale, kicks off on Saturday, July 22.

It is the amusement park’s biggest event of the summer and celebrates cultures from around the world.

Grand Carnival will run every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, August 6.

It includes the Spectacle of Color Parade which ends with a block party, entertainment, dancing, live music, special food items from various countries, and crafts and activities for kids and families.

Cultures represented at Grand Carnival include China, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Grand Carnival bundles include single-day admission to Kings Island, free parking, and three tastings.

Prices for the bundle start at $44.99.

Grand Carnivale Tasting Cards include up to 10 tastings and prices start at $39.99.

Food offerings include:

  • China: Bang-bang Chicken, Mongolian Beef, and Sesame Balls
  • France: Crepe Champignon, Croque Monsieur, and Pain au Chocolate
  • Germany: Sauerbraten Slider, Apfelstrudel, Pretzel Bites
  • Italy: Panzerotti, Caprese Fresca, Krapfen di Carnevale
  • Spain: Vegetable Empanada, Paella, Natillas de Leche

Go online to reserve your space at the Grand Carnivale.

