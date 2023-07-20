Contests
Intoxicated driver had child inside truck when he hit bicyclist, court records say

Craig Smith was seen getting out of the truck following the crash and that's when he allegedly...
Craig Smith was seen getting out of the truck following the crash and that’s when he allegedly began throwing beer cans from the vehicle, according to court records.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing multiple charges after court records say he was driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle when he hit a bicyclist on the sidewalk.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, 35-year-old Craig Smith was driving a 2022 GMC Sierra north on Harrison Avenue when court records say he swerved off the road and onto the sidewalk.

On the sidewalk was a bicyclist, who was hit by Smith’s truck, the court documents read. The bicyclist was severely injured, records state.

Smith continued driving in the grass until he hit a brick wall at the entrance to Canterbury Row Condominiums.

Court documents go into more detail, stating Smith was seen getting out of the truck following the crash and that’s when he allegedly began throwing beer cans from the vehicle.

Smith is now facing multiple charges for endangering children, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI equal or greater to .17 and operating without reasonable control, the court documents show.

