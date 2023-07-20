Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Kentucky veteran killed during attack at Pearl Harbor identified, returned home

Seaman First Class Elmer P. Lawrence was among the more than 2,000 people killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seaman First Class Elmer P. Lawrence was among the more than 2,000 people killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On December 7, 1941, Lawrence had just retired for the day, according to family, when the attack began. He became trapped and died.

For more than 80 years he remained missing in action. New technology confirmed Lawrence’s remains had been found.

Elmer Lawrence’s nephew, Mike Edwards, is welcoming him back to Kentucky. Though he never met his uncle, his mother’s stories about him always had him curious.

“I can just see her face now,” said Edwards. He was asked about what his mother would think if she were still alive. ”After she stopped crying? No telling. She’d probably faint.”

In 2015, the NAVY began efforts to use DNA to identify the more than 400 people they previously thought were unidentifiable on the USS Oklahoma. That number is down to just 32.

Edwards, eager for answers gave them his own DNA to make sure his uncle was no longer a statistic.

Edwards’s wife Annette has been by his side for more than 30 years and has heard all the stories.

“It’s a glorious day,” she said. ”I realize he’s already home in heaven, but we get to bring his remains home to where he lived and grew up and that’s a blessing.”

Elmer Lawrence will be laid to rest Saturday in Smiths Grove, Kentucky in the same cemetery as his father.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
One person won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday
Three Powerball winners in the Tri-State
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township...
2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Township crash
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports

Latest News

Christina Hughes
Driver charged in Green Twp crash that seriously hurt 9-year-old girl, father
Getting ready for day 2 of Cincinnati Music Festival
Getting ready for day 2 of Cincinnati Music Festival
One person is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township late Thursday, a police spokesman says.
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Twp shooting
Covington residents express concerns about safety at intersections
Covington residents express concerns about pedestrian safety
Kentucky State Police released the 2022 crime report for the Commonwealth.
Report: Northern Kentucky sees increase in sex offenses