Mt. Washington barbecue business losing revenue due to ongoing thefts

This theft is the latest in a series of setbacks for the business that is not only frustrating for the family but her employees.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A small business owner is frustrated after her barbecue business was forced to cancel some events due to thefts.

Kristen Bailey, the co-owner of Sweets and Meats BBQ in Mt. Washington, says thieves stole the battery to the generator for their trailer early Tuesday.

This theft is the latest in a series of setbacks for the business that is not only frustrating for the family but her employees.

“We literally put our blood, sweat and tears into this business,” says Bailey. “So, anybody takes from us, it’s a violation.”

Cincinnati police are now searching for a person they say was seen on a camera stealing the generator battery from Sweets and Meats BBQ’s trailer.

“We came out to get ready for an event out at a park, and we were loading up the food trailer getting ready to leave, and we tried to start the trailer, and it wouldn’t start,” explained Bailey. “It hurts us.”

Bailey says it is the second time in two months that a battery has been stolen from the food trailer.

“We’ve given so much to this community, and to have somebody take from us, it’s not good,” Bailey stated.

Bailey says it adds insult to injury following a series of financial blows to the business.

She says she and her partner invested nearly $100,000 to add a food truck to their business in December, only to find out the food truck needs a new engine.

“It affects my employees too, and it also affects our morale,” explains Bailey. “It’s just been one thing after another, and we feel completely blindsided by this. Now, we’re having to cancel bookings. We’re having to cancel public events like big festivals.”

Bailey says with all that’s happened, her business has lost a third of its revenue.

Now, she’s leaning on the community they’ve served for nine years now to help turn things around for the better.

“I’m over $50,000 in revenue lost just from these past few weeks and I’m going to be out of the next two months, and this is my busy season,” says Bailey. “The biggest thing for us is really just staying booked. And just beyond that your prayers, we’re still trying to find an engine for our food truck.”

Call the Cincinnati Police Department if you have information on the thefts.

