NKY 9-year-old boy advances in National Kids Mullet contest

One local kid competing in the National Mullet Kids Championship
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old boy from Hebron is on to the next round of the National Mullet Kids Mullet Championship

AJ Osterling is now in the top 100 of the national contest.

He hopes to win the championship so that way he can cut his hair and donate to local organizations helping cancer patients.

“When I grow my hair out really long, I’m going to cut it for people who have cancer, and I’m going to donate it to them,” A.J. said.

A.J. has been growing his hair for a year and a half and was inspired to do so by his mother, Lisa Osterling.

Lisa says they love the waterfall hairdo.

“I’m a huge fan, so I actually donated my hair about a year and a half ago, and he was like, ‘How do I donate my hair?’ and I was like, ‘Well, you have to grow it long,’ so that’s kind of what started the mullet,” Lisa said.

His mother adds that donating to cancer patients holds a special meaning for them.

“We have had some family members with cancer, and it’s a big touchy subject for us. So we’re big supporters of Locks of Love, Wigs for Kids, all of it,” Lisa said.

Donations from the competition will also benefit Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance and support to injured U.S. military veterans.

Anyone can vote online. Second round voting goes through July 24.

