Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator facing child porn charges, court docs say

John Stevens, 59, is known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker." He was at Newport...
John Stevens, 59, is known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker." He was at Newport Aquarium's May the Fourth event in 2023, pictured on the left.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State man known for impersonating Luke Skywalker at “Star Wars” and children’s events is facing numerous child porn charges, according to Hamilton County court records.

John Stevens, 59, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, the inmate roster shows.

Stevens, who goes by “Fluke Skywalker,” is facing eight charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

The 59-year-old’s website says he is a “volunteer cosplayer for charity.”

The website displays photos of Stevens attending events dressed as the famous “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker.

Stevens says on his website that the money he raises from birthday parties goes to “local charities that help sick children.”

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the court’s schedule.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Check your tickets! Someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Kentucky,...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, jackpot grows to $1B
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland
Captain Danita Pettis has been exonerated "of misconduct and alleged violations of...
City: No evidence of violations by Cincinnati police captain

Latest News

At an unspecified time Wednesday, Florence police say officers were called to the Rally’s on...
Man arrested after shooting car outside Florence Rally’s
The risk for severe storms will increase on Thursday according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
First Alert Weather: Risk of strong and severe storms Thursday
Matt Maupin's father is keeping his legacy going by continuing to help soldiers in honor of his...
Father of soldier killed in captivity keeps son’s legacy going
Ovation development continues to grow in Newport, Kentucky.
Ovation development continues to grow in Newport