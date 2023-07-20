Prosecutor vows to put suspected shooters away for life after 9-year-old killed
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced more charges, most notably a murder charge, against two of the three suspects charged in connection with the killing of a 9-year-old girl in Silverton.
Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, was inside her grandma’s Plainfield Road home on July 10 with a friend when Powers says around 30 shots were fired into the residence.
Barton-Pickens was hit by one of the gunshots and taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her friend was grazed by a bullet and is doing ok.
The three people arrested in connection with the shooting, which the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said was done in retaliation to a robbery, have all been indicted, Powers announced Thursday.
Dixon and Brown were originally arrested on aggravated murder charges, but more charges have since been added, as the prosecutor explained.
- Qasseem Dixon, 25 years old
- Murder
- Aggravated murder
- Felonious assault (three counts)
- Having weapons under disability (two counts)
- Tampering with evidence
- Ryan Brown, 27 years old
- Murder
- Aggravated murder
- Felonious assault (three counts)
If Dixon and Brown are convicted of all charges, Powers says they face a max sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Also arrested in the case was 22-year-old Demario Williams, the sheriff’s office said.
As detectives investigated the girl’s homicide, they went to a home where Dixon was with Williams, sheriff’s officials have said. Dixon and Williams sped away in a vehicle that later crashed at the intersection of Galbraith and Daly roads on July 11, according to the sheriff’s office.
Williams was indicted on the following charges:
- Tampering with evidence
- Obstructing justice
- Carrying concealed weapons
- Vehicular assault
- Failure to stop after an accident
Williams, according to Powers, faces a max sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.
