Prosecutor vows to put suspected shooters away for life after 9-year-old killed

Damyih Pickens-Barton, 9, died at the hospital after being shot late Monday in a drive-by...
Damyih Pickens-Barton, 9, died at the hospital after being shot late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Silverton, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced more charges, most notably a murder charge, against two of the three suspects charged in connection with the killing of a 9-year-old girl in Silverton.

Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, was inside her grandma’s Plainfield Road home on July 10 with a friend when Powers says around 30 shots were fired into the residence.

Barton-Pickens was hit by one of the gunshots and taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her friend was grazed by a bullet and is doing ok.

The three people arrested in connection with the shooting, which the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said was done in retaliation to a robbery, have all been indicted, Powers announced Thursday.

Dixon and Brown were originally arrested on aggravated murder charges, but more charges have since been added, as the prosecutor explained.

  • Qasseem Dixon, 25 years old
    • Murder
    • Aggravated murder
    • Felonious assault (three counts)
    • Having weapons under disability (two counts)
    • Tampering with evidence
  • Ryan Brown, 27 years old
    • Murder
    • Aggravated murder
    • Felonious assault (three counts)

If Dixon and Brown are convicted of all charges, Powers says they face a max sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Also arrested in the case was 22-year-old Demario Williams, the sheriff’s office said.

The three people arrested in connection with the shooting, which the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said was done in retaliation to a robbery, have all been indicted, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Thursday.

As detectives investigated the girl’s homicide, they went to a home where Dixon was with Williams, sheriff’s officials have said. Dixon and Williams sped away in a vehicle that later crashed at the intersection of Galbraith and Daly roads on July 11, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williams was indicted on the following charges:

  • Tampering with evidence
  • Obstructing justice
  • Carrying concealed weapons
  • Vehicular assault
  • Failure to stop after an accident

Williams, according to Powers, faces a max sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

