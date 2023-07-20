Prosecutor vows to put suspected shooters away for life after 9-year-old killed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced more charges, most notably a murder charge, against two of the three suspects charged in connection with the killing of a 9-year-old girl in Silverton.

Da’Myiah Barton-Pickens, 9, was inside her grandma’s Plainfield Road home on July 10 with a friend when Powers says around 30 shots were fired into the residence.

Barton-Pickens was hit by one of the gunshots and taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her friend was grazed by a bullet and is doing ok.

The three people arrested in connection with the shooting, which the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said was done in retaliation to a robbery, have all been indicted, Powers announced Thursday.

Dixon and Brown were originally arrested on aggravated murder charges, but more charges have since been added, as the prosecutor explained.

Qasseem Dixon, 25 years old Murder Aggravated murder Felonious assault (three counts) Having weapons under disability (two counts) Tampering with evidence

Ryan Brown, 27 years old Murder Aggravated murder Felonious assault (three counts)



If Dixon and Brown are convicted of all charges, Powers says they face a max sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Also arrested in the case was 22-year-old Demario Williams, the sheriff’s office said.

As detectives investigated the girl’s homicide, they went to a home where Dixon was with Williams, sheriff’s officials have said. Dixon and Williams sped away in a vehicle that later crashed at the intersection of Galbraith and Daly roads on July 11, according to the sheriff’s office.

Williams was indicted on the following charges:

Tampering with evidence

Obstructing justice

Carrying concealed weapons

Vehicular assault

Failure to stop after an accident

Williams, according to Powers, faces a max sentence of 10 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

There are no words to describe the depravity of what these men did. I don’t give a damn what their motives were. They shot indiscriminately into a house, injuring one little girl and killing another. And for that, the shooters will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

