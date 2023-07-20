Contests
Teachers doing the learning during camp at NKU

Teachers are learning skills in cyber security at Northern Kentucky University as part of the Gencyber Teacher Camp.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week, teachers are learning skills in cyber security at Northern Kentucky University as part of the Gencyber Teacher Camp.

The camp is offered for free to kindergarten-12 teachers sponsored by the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation.

“The goal of this week was to introduce them to the fundamental concepts of cyber security,” says College of Informatics Lecturer Emily Taylor. “This gives them the framework to take back to their own classrooms and this also gives them knowledge they didn’t know prior to camp.”

This is the second year NKU has hosted this camp but the first time it is in person.

Most people come from the Tri-State area but some traveled from as far as Eastern Kentucky.

“I think the kids sometimes sell themselves short because they’re not given those opportunities,” explains Andrew Baldwin, a middle school science teacher in Pike County, Kentucky. “People don’t think about it. That’s something I want to bring back to eastern Kentucky.”

Baldwin has been teaching in Pike County at Belfry Middle School since 2015. Before that, he was a coal miner.

“I wanted to switch careers where I could stay home and not have to travel as much and try to help the folks in the area and give kids some kind of industry other than coal mining,” Baldwin explains.

Not only is he a teacher but he also coaches sports and academic teams at the school. He and his wife adopted three boys after he left the coal mining career. Two of his sons were attending STEM camps at NKU this week.

“Even though it was a huge pay cut [to leave coal mining] you can’t buy time,” says Baldwin, “And when I was working as much as I was, it made it very difficult. And luckily I saw what was happening and I paid off as much [debt] as I could except for my student loans.”

Teachers like Baldwin say they are thankful for what they’ve learned here this week and can’t wait to take it back to their students in the new school year.

