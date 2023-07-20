Three Powerball winners in the Tri-State

Contests
One person won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s only one winner of the $1 billion Powerball jackpot and they are from California.

But three people in the Tri-State also struck it rich.

There was a $1 million ticket sold in Ohio, a $1 million ticket in Kentucky, and a $1 million in Indiana.

No word yet on where exactly the winners are from or their names.

The numbers for Thursday’s Powerball drawing are white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.

The $1 million winners can choose to either have the full jackpot paid out in 30 installments over 29 years, or they can take one lump sum payment that is smaller than the actual total.

The automatic 24% federal tax rate would take a $1 million payout down to $760,000 according to Powerball’s tax calculator.

