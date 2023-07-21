Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

12-year-old mows lawns free of charge for first responders as part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge’

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause. (Source: KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 12-year-old in North Dakota is putting his personal skill set to work to help ease some day-to-day stress for those who protect the community day in, day out.

Alex Lattergrass started a lawn company and is mowing yards for a good cause.

“I’m starting this ‘50 Yard Challenge.’ It’s pretty exciting. I’m still mowing lawns, picking weeds, having a good time,” he said.

As part of the ‘50 Yard Challenge,’ Alex is mowing lawns for free for first responders like law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Active military and veterans are also able to be a part of the challenge.

“I think it’s a really powerful way for him to utilize his skills to give back to the community,” his mom Daniella Ramirez-Thiedeman said.

The 12-year-old said he wants to make sure those who take care of the community are also taken care of.

“They’re kind of focused on other issues right now. They might not have time to take care of their lawn or take care of their weeds. That’s something I can do for them,” Alex said, adding that his dad is an officer with the Fargo Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
One person won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday
Three Powerball winners in the Tri-State
Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township...
2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Township crash
One person is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township late Thursday, a police spokesman says.
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Township shooting

Latest News

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Man who shot Fargo officers searched internet for ‘kill fast’ and for crowded area events, AG says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's...
Joe Burrow earns 2nd highest QB rating in Madden 24
Snoop Dogg will headline the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival on Saturday, July 22.
2023 Cincinnati Music Festival headlining acts
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama executes man for 2001 beating death of woman, resuming lethal injections after review