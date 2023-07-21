Contests
Aviation crew helps find missing 4-year-old in Ohio

A missing 4-year-old is safe after the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section helped find the missing child.
A missing 4-year-old is safe after the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section helped find the missing child.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A missing 4-year-old is safe after the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section helped find the missing child.

OSP posted the video from their aviation section showing them helping the Green County Sheriff’s Office find the 4-year-old on Thursday.

Once the child was spotted, adults run-up and hug the 4-year-old. A man signals back at the aviation crew with a thumbs up.

