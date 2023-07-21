Aviation crew helps find missing 4-year-old in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A missing 4-year-old is safe after the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section helped find the missing child.

OSP posted the video from their aviation section showing them helping the Green County Sheriff’s Office find the 4-year-old on Thursday.

Once the child was spotted, adults run-up and hug the 4-year-old. A man signals back at the aviation crew with a thumbs up.

Yesterday, our @OSHP Aviation Section provided aerial support to the @OH29SO, along with our Xenia Post, to successfully locate a missing four-year-old. 🚁🚔 #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/9gMSncjBMK — OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) July 21, 2023

