Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
One person won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday
Three Powerball winners in the Tri-State
Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township...
2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Township crash
One person is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township late Thursday, a police spokesman says.
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Township shooting

Latest News

From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Man who shot Fargo officers searched internet for ‘kill fast’ and for crowded area events, AG says
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's...
Joe Burrow earns 2nd highest QB rating in Madden 24
Snoop Dogg will headline the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival on Saturday, July 22.
2023 Cincinnati Music Festival headlining acts
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama executes man for 2001 beating death of woman, resuming lethal injections after review