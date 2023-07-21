Contests
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 2 people hop fence, steal little dog from back yard

A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on camera. (Source: WCCO/VIEWER HANDOUT/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on camera.

“The only thing I want to happen is for Kyah to come home,” Andrew Ortiz said.

He said the theft took just minutes. “It seemed very calculated, planned,” Ortiz said.

Two individuals to chased down his 3-year-old pomeranian shih-tzu Kyah and took her away.

“I’ve never heard her make those sounds in my life. I’m getting chills just thinking about those sounds,” he said. “So it seems like they entered somewhere through the back here either hopped one of these fences or came through a crevice.”

It all happened after Ortiz returned home and let his dog outside just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“My dog was probably about here using the restroom,” he said. “They chased her all the way up to my side door.”

A neighbor’s ring camera captured part of the incident. So did Ortiz’s front-door camera.

“I’m not sure if they were waiting outside my home. I just think the perpetrators had very intimate details about my routines and even where my dog would be stationed at the time of the incident,” he said. “Yeah, they knew how to avoid all the cameras.”

His neighbor, whose camera captured the footage, was the first to call police.

“If it was like a human life, it would be treated much more seriously,” Ortiz said. “She’s a very bubbly dog. There’s not a person in the room that she doesn’t like.”

Ortiz is posting flyers, hoping someone will come forward with something.

“I miss you, Kyah,” Ortiz said. “I wish you were here. I don’t know how this could have happened. I think about you every second. All I want is my dog back.”

Ortiz has posted videos of the incident on social media. He said there haven’t been any concrete leads yet.

