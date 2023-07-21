Contests
Covington residents express concerns about pedestrian safety

Covington residents express concerns about safety at intersections
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dozens of Covington residents have signed an online petition demanding that city leaders make the roads safer for pedestrians.

Multiple families and residents expressed their concerns to FOX19 NOW’s Simone Jameson, saying they fear for their friends, pets and their own safety.

“As someone who walks through my neighborhood every day, I feel in danger, every day,” Pat LaFleur, a Covington resident, said.

LaFleur has been a resident on W. Ninth Street for 10 years and worries that he, his family or their dog will be hit by a driver flying through the area.

“Ninth Street is a straight-away - an uphill straight-away, which means that drivers coming from that direction are going to accelerate,” he explained. “I’ve learned to deal with it, and I’ve learned to accommodate it. But it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Another Covington resident, Megan Murray says the neighborhood is incredibly “walkable” and stray cats often roam around the streets.

“Me and my friends roller skate around in the streets, and our biggest thing is we like to be in bigger groups, just because of safety in numbers,” she said. “You never know who’s going to come flying around the corner.”

It’s something that some residents want to bring to the attention of city leaders.

More than four dozen people so far have signed a petition to improve pedestrian safety. Community members are requesting stop signs, marked crosswalks at numerous intersections along Ninth Street, Willow Run Road, Bakewell Street and Willard Street.

On Thursday, Covington leaders told FOX19 NOW that the Public Works Department has met with concerned residents and agreed to do a traffic study prior to the petition.

Residents say they are “cautiously optimistic” about the possible safety improvements.

City leaders claim they are making plans to conduct the traffic study and assess what improvements need to be made in the very near future.

