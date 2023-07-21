Driver charged in Green Twp crash that seriously hurt 9-year-old girl, father

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver was speeding about 70 mph in a 35 mph zone when she ran a red light and caused a crash that seriously hurt a father and his 9-year-old daughter, court records show.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in a residential area of Green Township at the intersection of Werk Road and Westbourne Drive, police say.

Christina Hughes, 36, of Addyson, was arrested Thursday on two counts of vehicular assault.

She is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and will appear at 9 a.m. Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Green Township police wrote in court records she was driving her minivan “recklessly” on westbound Werk Road in front of a marked Cincinnati police cruiser when that officer saw her merge into the shared left turn lane on Werk Road to pass other vehicles.

At that point, she was speeding about 35 mph over the posted limit, according to an affidavit.

Police wrote in the sworn statement she ran a red light at the residential intersection of Werk Road and Westbourne Drive and collided with a Ford Explorer.

Police told FOX19 NOW early Thursday that her minivan “T-boned” the Explorer.

The driver of the Explorer and his 9-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat, were both seriously hurt and taken to separate hospitals.

Police told us early Thursday that both injuries, while serious, were believed to be non-life threatening.

This was a total 4-vehicle crash, they said, with another SUV and minivan after the initial one.

The impact of the initial rash caused Explorer to hit a utility pole that sagged down, according to police.

The intersection was closed for several hours until the Hamilton Co Engineer’s Office could replace the pole (they temporarily braced it overnight to briefly reopen the road).

Traffic crash reconstruction officers were on the scene most of the overnight hours taking measurements as they work to determine how fast the driver was traveling at the time of the crash.

