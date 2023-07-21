Feel good Friday with lower humidity, drier conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After scattered showers and storms moved through parts of the tri-state Thursday evening, Friday will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 80º.

The low and high temperatures Thursday were 68º and 86º with measured rainfall at CVG of 0.15″. Severe storms with flash flooding threats moved through Clinton and Highland counties, dumping 1.20″ of rainfall at the Wilmington Air Park along with a measured wind gust of 71 miles per hour! There are several reports of wind damage in New Vienna and Leesburg (which is also where a Tornado Warning was issued). As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service has not said if they will survey the damage or not.

Humidity levels will drop Friday in the tri-state with mostly sunny skies to start followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 80s. With lower humidity the heat index will be nearly the same or slightly cooler than the actual temperature.

Saturday morning will be crisp with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 80s once again. Forecast models indicate that there could be a pop-up shower or two, but if one develops and the moisture reaches the surface, it will be light and not impact any outdoor activities.

Sunday will also be crisp to start with temperatures early in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s. We’ll still have lower humidity, but you’ll notice an increase in it during the afternoon. We can’t rule out an evening isolated shower or storm, but much of the tri-state will be rain-free on Sunday.

You will notice humidity increase next week as temperatures will begin to soar back in the upper 80s and even the 90s!

The first half of next week will be dry but humid with a mix of sun and clouds, but going into the latter half of next week, isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop with the daytime heat and humidity. Temperatures will likely stay well-above normal going into the end of July and the start of August with near-to-slight above normal rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.