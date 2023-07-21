Golden Tappers dance group looking to add members

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A unique Tri-State dance group is looking to add to its roster.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell met up with the Golden Tappers to learn more about what they do.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.