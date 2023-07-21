Here’s a list of things to do in Cincinnati this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -From the Cincinnati Music Festival to the City Flea, there will be a little something for everyone to do this weekend in the Cincinnati area.
Here is a list of some of the events happening in the city:
Music
- Friday night: Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright.
- Saturday: Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, and Norman Brown.
- Where: Paycor Stadium
- Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Black Music Walk of Fame Opening
- When: Saturday at noon
- Where: Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- Inductees: The Deele, James Brown, Philippé Wynne, and Louise Shropshire
Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Riverbend Music Center
- He will be there with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver
- The New Kids on the Block member will be at Ludlow Garage Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Big Time Rush With Jax and Max
- When: Sunday
- Where: Riverbend Music Center at 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township
- Time: 7 p.m.
Sports
- When: Saturday
- Where: TQL Stadium
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Saturday is Pride Night at the ballpark
- Times: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4:10 p.m., and Sunday at 1:40 p.m.
- Where: Great American Ballpark
Food and other festivals
Cincy Soul: The Black Taste at Fountain Square
Black-owned restaurants, caterers, and food trucks in Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky will be at Fountain Square this weekend. The event will include 50 Black-owned food vendors and free performances by Ceelo Green, Tweet, Rotimi, and Donell Jones.
- When: Saturday and Sunday
- Where: Fountain Square
- Ceelo Green and Tweet will perform on Saturday, and Rotimi and Donell Jones will perform on Sunday. Performances will happen at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both days.
Over 100 different vendors will be at the final City Flea of the summer on Sunday
- Where: Washington Park
- When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bacon, Bourbon, and Brews at Newport on the Levee
Several vendors from the area, like Pork Belly’s Bacon Bar, Wild Side Experience, Mama Bear’s Mac, and more, will be at Newport on the Levee this weekend for the Bacon, Bourbon, and Brews festival.
- When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
- Where: Newport Festival Park
- Time: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
