Here’s a list of things to do in Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -From the Cincinnati Music Festival to the City Flea, there will be a little something for everyone to do this weekend in the Cincinnati area.

Here is a list of some of the events happening in the city:

Music

Cincinnati Music Festival

Friday night: Al Green, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Midnight Star, and Gerald Albright.

Saturday: Snoop Dogg, Babyface, P-Funk Connection, Avery Sunshine, and Norman Brown.

Where: Paycor Stadium

Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Black Music Walk of Fame Opening

When: Saturday at noon

Where: Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Inductees: The Deele, James Brown, Philippé Wynne, and Louise Shropshire

Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Riverbend Music Center

He will be there with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver

Joey McIntyre

The New Kids on the Block member will be at Ludlow Garage Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Big Time Rush With Jax and Max

When: Sunday

Where: Riverbend Music Center at 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township

Time: 7 p.m.

Sports

FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting KC

When: Saturday

Where: TQL Stadium

When: 7:30 p.m.

Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Saturday is Pride Night at the ballpark

Times: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4:10 p.m., and Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Where: Great American Ballpark

Food and other festivals

Cincy Soul: The Black Taste at Fountain Square

Black-owned restaurants, caterers, and food trucks in Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky will be at Fountain Square this weekend. The event will include 50 Black-owned food vendors and free performances by Ceelo Green, Tweet, Rotimi, and Donell Jones.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Fountain Square

Ceelo Green and Tweet will perform on Saturday, and Rotimi and Donell Jones will perform on Sunday. Performances will happen at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both days.

City Flea

Over 100 different vendors will be at the final City Flea of the summer on Sunday

Where: Washington Park

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bacon, Bourbon, and Brews at Newport on the Levee

Several vendors from the area, like Pork Belly’s Bacon Bar, Wild Side Experience, Mama Bear’s Mac, and more, will be at Newport on the Levee this weekend for the Bacon, Bourbon, and Brews festival.

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: Newport Festival Park

Time: Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

