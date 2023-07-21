Contests
Historic building in Bowling Green damaged in fire

Bowling Green fire fighters extinguish a fire along State Street on Friday, July 21, 2023.
By Caitlin Huff, Brennan Crain and Derek Parham
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Firefighters are monitoring the scene of a fire at a historic building in downtown Bowling Green.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. and found large flames and heavy smoke coming from the building located at 1025 State Street.

The building is home to Kerrick Bachert Law offices as well as Senator Rand Paul’s field office.

“We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause,” according to a statement from Paul’s office. “We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians.”

State Street, between East 10th Avenue and East 11th Avenue, along a section of Chestnut Street remain blocked.

Kerrick Bachert issued a statement Friday afternoon and said their office sustained significant damage from the fire.

“We are tremendously thankful for the men and women of the Bowling Green Fire Department, Bowling Green Police Department, and all the other first responders who responded to the fire,” they said. “We are also thankful that no one suffered injuries.”

The law firm said they are implementing a plan to continue to serve their customers and all of their files are backed up on a remote server.

“Finally, we are overwhelmed by the support we have already received from our Bowling Green community and the legal profession across the Commonwealth. While we have suffered an immense loss, we will recover and persevere.”

Eight fire units and 31 first responders worked to extinguish the fire. Crews are still on the scene to monitor for any flare ups.

BGFD said no injuries were reported.

BGFD PIO Katie McKee told WBKO News it could take a couple of months to determine the cause.

WBKO will continue to bring you updates on the air and online.

