Joe Burrow earns 2nd highest QB rating in Madden 24

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Madden NFL 24 is releasing its quarterback ratings Friday, and Joe Burrow is the second-highest rated at the position.

Up five overall from last year’s 90 rating, the Bengals superstar is rated 95 overall in the latest edition of the popular video game.

Burrow is not the highest-rated QB in Madden NFL 24, as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes earned the coveted 99 overall rating. Mahomes is one of five players to earn a 99 overall rating in this year’s game.

Burrow does rate higher than Mahomes in some categories: Deep accuracy (93), medium accuracy (98) and short accuracy (99).

Other notable Bengals ratings for Madden NFL 24:

Ja’Marr Chase - 94

Tee Higgins - 87

Joe Mixon - 87

D.J. Reader - 87

Trey Hendrickson - 87

Chidobe Awuzie - 85

Madden NFL 24 releases on Aug. 18, but those who preorder the deluxe edition can begin playing on Aug. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.