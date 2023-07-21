Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Joe Burrow earns 2nd highest QB rating in Madden 24

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Madden NFL 24 is releasing its quarterback ratings Friday, and Joe Burrow is the second-highest rated at the position.

Up five overall from last year’s 90 rating, the Bengals superstar is rated 95 overall in the latest edition of the popular video game.

Burrow is not the highest-rated QB in Madden NFL 24, as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes earned the coveted 99 overall rating. Mahomes is one of five players to earn a 99 overall rating in this year’s game.

Burrow does rate higher than Mahomes in some categories: Deep accuracy (93), medium accuracy (98) and short accuracy (99).

Other notable Bengals ratings for Madden NFL 24:

  • Ja’Marr Chase - 94
  • Tee Higgins - 87
  • Joe Mixon - 87
  • D.J. Reader - 87
  • Trey Hendrickson - 87
  • Chidobe Awuzie - 85

Madden NFL 24 releases on Aug. 18, but those who preorder the deluxe edition can begin playing on Aug. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
One person won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday
Three Powerball winners in the Tri-State
Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township...
2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Township crash
One person is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township late Thursday, a police spokesman says.
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Township shooting

Latest News

Quarterback Boomer Esiason, who was with the team from1984-1992 and in 1997) and wide receiver...
Bengals announce 2023 Ring Class of Honor
UC and Dayton renew rivalry in Hoops Classic
Rose Lavelle (pictured right) has partnered with Chipotle to give away free entrees when the...
Cincinnati native and FIFA World Cup star gets Chipotle bowl named after her
United States midfielder Rose Lavelle addresses the fans after an international friendly soccer...
Rose Lavelle blossoms into role model for her hometown