Major projects underway at 2 Cincinnati landmarks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two major projects will soon be underway at the Aronoff Center and the Duke Energy Center that will force the two Downtown Cincinnati buildings to temporarily close next year.

The Aronoff Center, home to hundreds of performances each year, has plans to renovate its stage, which has been through some wear and tear throughout its years.

Van Ackerman with the Cincinnati Arts Association says after almost 30 years the Proctor and Gamble stage floor is getting a facelift.

“We’re totally replacing the floor,” Ackerman said. “It’s about 6,000 square feet of flooring and about 4,000 boards that we are putting in there.”

But the Cincinnati Arts Association isn’t just doing away with the floor.

“We are creating a campaign around the replacement of the stage floor - it’s called ‘Out Take Their Stage Campaign,’ and for a donation, you will receive a piece of the floor so you will be able to have a piece of history from the Aronoff center,” Ackerman explained.

Thankfully, Ackerman says, the renovation will not impact any of the shows because it’s only a two-month project.

But this is not the only big change happening Downtown.

Just three minutes away is the Duke Energy Center, which will be closed temporarily for about 18 months starting in July 2024 for a $200 million renovation project.

“It is not practical to attempt to operate the convention center while construction is ongoing, so we are working with our designers and contractors to determine the best option for completing the renovation in the most safe and efficient manner possible,” a spokesperson with 3CDC said.

However, not everyone is happy about the closure, including Market Place Events, a company that often hosts two of its biggest annual events at the Duke Energy Center, the Cincinnati Home + Garden Show and the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market.

“It has been reported that authorities are saying, ‘There is no choice.’ MPE respectfully disagrees. There is always a choice. MPE believes this action decimates the businesses that have supported the Duke Energy Convention Center for decades, without any consideration.”

A company spokesperson said this closure could impact the livelihood of their events in the future.

However, 3CDC says they did notify all event managers.

The Aronoff Center will begin having shows again in September, while the Duke Energy Center will be closed until 2026.

