Man accused of driving 100 mph, intentionally crashing into back of towed car, court records say

Travis Gentry, 34, is accused of driving at a high rate of speed into a car that was being towed Thursday, court documents say.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is accused of driving 100 miles per hour in the West End and intentionally crashing into a vehicle that was on the back of a tow truck, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court Complaint.

Travis Gentry, 34, is facing counts of felonious assault, vandalism, and criminal damaging or endangering, according to court documents.

Gentry intentionally drove his 2007 Pontiac G6 into the back of the vehicle being towed and damaging the tow truck and its dollys, the complaint reads.

During his hearing Friday, Gentry’s lawyer asked for leniency due to his client having medical concerns. However, the state says, “he has made it very clear that he will take others out with him and that he does not seem to care.”

A judge set his bond at $60,000.

Court records show that his next court appearance will be on July 31.

