Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERDIGRIS, Okla. (AP) — A woman and her three children were found dead in an Oklahoma home Thursday evening in what may be a murder-suicide following an hourslong standoff, authorities said.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

The standoff began in the small town of Verdigris, a suburb east of Tulsa, when a police officer driving along the street saw fireworks coming from inside the garage of a house, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Hunter McKee.

“It was at that time that officer knew that there was something wrong, went to investigate, called for backup,” McKee said.

The officer saw what Police Chief Jack Shackleford described as a Roman candle firework and found a woman and two children locked in a garage.

The woman said she had taken another child to the home for a supervised visit and was met by an armed woman who took the child and locked the woman and two other children who were with her in the garage, Shackleford said.

Several agencies surrounded the house, including a SWAT team from the Cherokee Nation.

Following a three-hour standoff with no response from inside the house, McKee said officers entered the home and found the adult woman and three children dead with gunshot wounds.

The three children are believed to range in age from several months to around 11 years old.

A handgun was found at the scene and the killings are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Shackleford said officers went to the home several times in the past on domestic and mental health calls, KOKI-TV reported. It was not immediately known how the two women knew each other.

___

This story corrects spelling of Verdigris in dateline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
One person won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday
Three Powerball winners in the Tri-State
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
Charges are pending against the driver who police say caused a crash in Green Township...
2 adults, young girl hospitalized in Green Township crash
FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports

Latest News

A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 2 people hop fence, steal little dog from back yard
One person is dead after a shooting in Colerain Township late Thursday, a police spokesman says.
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Twp shooting
A Minnesota man said someone stole his dog right out of his backyard, and it was all caught on...
Caught on camera: Dog taken from back yard
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Township shooting
Neighbor dispute ends in deadly Colerain Township shooting
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Fayette County Thursday night.
Pedestrian killed in Fayette County crash, troopers say