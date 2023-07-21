NKY man sentenced to 30 years for New Year’s Day 2022 murder

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 30-year sentence was announced by a judge for a man convicted of murder in Northern Kentucky.

Ronald Simpson, who was found guilty of wanton murder for the death of Randal Helton, will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years of the 30-year sentence, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

A piece of surveillance video footage proved decisive in his conviction, Sanders explained previously to FOX19 NOW.

The incident happened on Jan. 1, 2022, at an apartment on Hermes Street in Covington, according to court records.

Sanders says the two men got in a fight though it remains unclear what started it. Investigators believe alcohol was involved. Sanders says Simpson’s girlfriend was involved.

The video shows Simpson throwing Helton against a railing of the apartment building shortly before Helton died, according to Sanders. Helton didn’t die from injuries he sustained in the videos; Sanders says Helton sustained the injuries inside the apartment unit.

Helton is down in the videos but regains consciousness.

“The girlfriend and Ronald Simpson had locked the door, and so he had to go back in through a bedroom window,” Sanders said.

Simpson claimed self-defense.

“He was a liar,” Sanders said. “He would say anything to try and get out of trouble.”

Sanders says the footage disproves the self-defense argument.

“Once you see the videos, it’s obvious that this victim... he was just beaten throughout the course of the night and beaten, repeatedly beaten, brutally. There was no legitimate claim of self-defense,” he said.

Once Helton got back into the apartment, he laid down and died, Sanders says. Investigators don’t know if he passed out from his injuries or fell asleep.

“At no time during the assault, nor when he was suffering from those injuries and literally dying right there in her apartment, did the girlfriend ever call 911,” Sanders said.

It wasn’t until the next day that the woman called police. Sanders says someone tried to clean up the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators found a significant amount of bloody clothing inside the apartment in a trash can, Sanders says.

