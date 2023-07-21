Pedestrian killed in Fayette County crash, troopers say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian was killed Thursday night in Fayette County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say around 10:20 p.m. Chrystal Shadley, 38, was crossing the road on U.S. Route 35 when a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination driven by Rodney Morris, 55, hit her.
Shadley died at the scene, OSP says.
Troopers say Morris was not injured.
It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
Troopers are still investigating.
