Pedestrian killed in Fayette County crash, troopers say

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash in Fayette County Thursday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian was killed Thursday night in Fayette County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 10:20 p.m. Chrystal Shadley, 38, was crossing the road on U.S. Route 35 when a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination driven by Rodney Morris, 55, hit her.

Shadley died at the scene, OSP says.

Troopers say Morris was not injured.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating.

