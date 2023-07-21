Contests
Police: 1 dead in Colerain Township shooting

One person was shot and killed Thursday night on Newmarket Drive in Colerain Township, police...
One person was shot and killed Thursday night on Newmarket Drive in Colerain Township, police said.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting occurred late Thursday night in Colerain Township, according to Officer Jim Love.

Dispatch says the shooting took place in the 10000 block of Newmarket Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police did not say whether they were looking for a suspect or not.

This is an ongoing investigation.

