Police: 1 dead in Colerain Township shooting
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting occurred late Thursday night in Colerain Township, according to Officer Jim Love.
Dispatch says the shooting took place in the 10000 block of Newmarket Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Police did not say whether they were looking for a suspect or not.
This is an ongoing investigation.
