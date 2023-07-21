Police: 1 dead in Colerain Township shooting

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting occurred late Thursday night in Colerain Township, according to Officer Jim Love.

Dispatch says the shooting took place in the 10000 block of Newmarket Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police did not say whether they were looking for a suspect or not.

This is an ongoing investigation.

