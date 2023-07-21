Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Police: Shooting in Colerain Township Thursday night

At least one person was shot Thursday night on Newmarket Drive in Colerain Township, police said.
At least one person was shot Thursday night on Newmarket Drive in Colerain Township, police said.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting occurred in Colerain Township late Thursday night, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

Dispatch says the shooting happened on Newmarket Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police have not confirmed how many victims there are and it is unknown if there is a shooter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
John Stevens, 59, is known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker." He was at Newport...
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator facing child porn charges, court docs say

Latest News

Covington residents express concerns about safety at intersections
Covington residents express concerns about pedestrian safety
Kentucky State Police released the 2022 crime report for the Commonwealth.
Report: Northern Kentucky sees increase in sex offenses
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Controversy surrounding Jason Aldean song, video ahead of Cincinnati concert
The trial for Jacob Bumpass, a man accused in Paige Johnson's disappearance and death, started...
Paige Johnson’s remains presented as evidence as testimony continues