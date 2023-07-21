Police: Shooting in Colerain Township Thursday night

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting occurred in Colerain Township late Thursday night, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

Dispatch says the shooting happened on Newmarket Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police have not confirmed how many victims there are and it is unknown if there is a shooter.

