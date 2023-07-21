Report: Northern Kentucky sees increase in sex offenses

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Serious crimes in the Commonwealth decreased overall in 2022, but Northern Kentucky saw an influx of sex offenses that year, according to statistics collected by Kentucky State Police.

The report says serious crimes, like homicide or human trafficking, went down nearly 10% in 2022 compared to 2021, and arrests for those crimes decreased by 6.2% within the state as a whole.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the report is promising in terms of “moving in the right direction.”

“Any single report of homicide, robbery or other violent crime is too many, but it shows how law enforcement in Kentucky has worked so hard to bring these numbers down from 2021,” Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burett explained.

While the Commonwealth experienced a decrease in serious crimes overall, Northern Kentucky had an increase in sex offenses in 2022.

County 2021 Sex Offenses 2022 Sex Offenses Percentage Boone 95 136 43% increase Campbell 72 81 12.5% increase Kenton 118 140 18.6% increase

As for the homicides, Boone County stayed the same both years, Campbell County doubled in 2022 and Kenton County saw a decrease from 2021 to 2022.

County 2021 Homicides 2022 Homicides Boone 6 6 Campbell 4 9 Kenton 14 7

Boone County was the only county that had any human trafficking cases but saw a decrease from four incidents to zero.

The report can be found on the Kentucky State Police website.

