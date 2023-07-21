Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule

Report: Northern Kentucky sees increase in sex offenses

Kentucky State Police released the 2022 crime report for the Commonwealth.
Kentucky State Police released the 2022 crime report for the Commonwealth.(WAVE News)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Serious crimes in the Commonwealth decreased overall in 2022, but Northern Kentucky saw an influx of sex offenses that year, according to statistics collected by Kentucky State Police.

The report says serious crimes, like homicide or human trafficking, went down nearly 10% in 2022 compared to 2021, and arrests for those crimes decreased by 6.2% within the state as a whole.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the report is promising in terms of “moving in the right direction.”

“Any single report of homicide, robbery or other violent crime is too many, but it shows how law enforcement in Kentucky has worked so hard to bring these numbers down from 2021,” Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burett explained.

While the Commonwealth experienced a decrease in serious crimes overall, Northern Kentucky had an increase in sex offenses in 2022.

County2021 Sex Offenses2022 Sex OffensesPercentage
Boone9513643% increase
Campbell728112.5% increase
Kenton11814018.6% increase

As for the homicides, Boone County stayed the same both years, Campbell County doubled in 2022 and Kenton County saw a decrease from 2021 to 2022.

County2021 Homicides2022 Homicides
Boone66
Campbell49
Kenton147

Boone County was the only county that had any human trafficking cases but saw a decrease from four incidents to zero.

The report can be found on the Kentucky State Police website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 27, 2004 file photo, the San Jose Sabercats and the Arizona Rattlers take...
Another football team coming to Cincinnati, per reports
The worker, who has not been identified, was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of...
Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park
The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
2-day-old girl surrendered to baby box in Indiana, 5th in state this year
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
John Stevens, 59, is known around the Tri-State as "Fluke Skywalker." He was at Newport...
Popular Tri-State Luke Skywalker impersonator facing child porn charges, court docs say

Latest News

The trial for Jacob Bumpass, a man accused in Paige Johnson's disappearance and death, started...
Paige Johnson’s remains presented as evidence as testimony continues
Anthony Armbruster, 28, appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon for his...
VIDEO: Tri-State officer found asleep at the wheel
Body Cam: Officer charged with OVI
Body Cam: Officer arrested on OVI charges
Photo from Drag Queen Storytime in Kentucky following Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill...
Ohio House introduces law that could ban drag shows outside ‘adult establishments’