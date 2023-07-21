Contests
Worker killed in 'tragic incident' while working in Sayler Park identified

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the Duke Energy contractor who died while...
The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the Duke Energy contractor who died while working Thursday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee for a Duke Energy contract company who died while working Thursday in Sayler Park has been identified, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says Charles Stewart, 29, died as a result of the accident.

Stewart was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of Parkland Avenue and Twain Avenue when he was killed, police said.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the department’s Homicide Unit is investigating it as an accidental death.

Duke Energy sent out a statement, saying the electrician worked for one of their contractor companies.

