Worker killed in ‘tragic incident’ while working in Sayler Park identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee for a Duke Energy contract company who died while working Thursday in Sayler Park has been identified, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says Charles Stewart, 29, died as a result of the accident.

Stewart was in a bucket truck working near the intersection of Parkland Avenue and Twain Avenue when he was killed, police said.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the department’s Homicide Unit is investigating it as an accidental death.

Duke Energy sent out a statement, saying the electrician worked for one of their contractor companies.

Duke Energy is sad to learn of a tragic incident that occurred in Sayler Park this morning with one of our contractor companies. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. This matter remains under investigation.

