Cincinnati police, hazmat at scene of isolated ammonia leak at Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Hazmat Team, police, and fire were called to the scene of an isolated ammonia leak at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated in Madisonville, according to Cincinnati police.
Police say units were called around 1:40 p.m.
Everyone has been evacuated, officers said.
It is unclear as to how the leak occurred.
Police are still investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.