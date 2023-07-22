Contests
Cincinnati police, hazmat at scene of isolated ammonia leak at Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated


Cincinnati police, Hazmat team, and fire are at the Coca-Cola Bottling Coca Cola Bottling Company Consolidated for a report of an isolated ammonia leak,.(WALB)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Hazmat Team, police, and fire were called to the scene of an isolated ammonia leak at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated in Madisonville, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say units were called around 1:40 p.m.

Everyone has been evacuated, officers said.

It is unclear as to how the leak occurred.

Police are still investigating.

