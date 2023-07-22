Cincinnati police, hazmat at scene of isolated ammonia leak at Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Hazmat Team, police, and fire were called to the scene of an isolated ammonia leak at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated in Madisonville, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say units were called around 1:40 p.m.

Everyone has been evacuated, officers said.

It is unclear as to how the leak occurred.

Police are still investigating.

